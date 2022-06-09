Juanita Brown, 61, of Belvidere passed away on June 6, 2022 at UVMMC in Burlington. A graveside service will be held in the family lot in Belvidere Center Cemetery on June 15, 2022 at 11:30 am. Please visit awrfh.com to read Juanita’s full obituary and share your memories.
Juanita Fern Brown
