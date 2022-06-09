Juanita Fern Brown

Juanita Brown, 61, of Belvidere passed away on June 6, 2022 at UVMMC in Burlington.  A graveside service will be held in the family lot in Belvidere Center Cemetery on June 15, 2022 at 11:30 am.  Please visit awrfh.com to read Juanita’s full obituary and share your memories.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation