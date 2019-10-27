Fairfax – Joyce (McDaniel) Stewart, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Albans Health and Rehab center in St. Albans. She was born on January 23rd, 1931 in Gold Bar, Washington. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret (Mace) McDaniel.
Joyce was an avid gardener, she was very proud of her wildflowers, lilac bushes, and her annual vegetable garden. She loved to cook, she would endlessly search magazines for the latest and best recipes to try for her family. Her greatest pride was her family and her beloved husband.
Joyce was always a private person, she never cared for crowds or social events. She was truly adored by those who knew her. She was a loving wife to her husband, a wonderful mother to her four children, a special grandmother, great grandmother and even a great-great grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Delbert Murdaugh and wife Sonya of Washington, Robert Stewart Jr. of Fairfax, two daughters, Sherry Lynn Harris and husband Randy of Georgia, Barbara Shelly and husband Steven of Georgia, grandchildren, Andrew, Randy, Kimberly, and Stephanie Harris, Kamerin Lynn Bazemor, Brandon Robert Shelly, and Paul Ray Murdaugh, great grandchildren, Charlie and Ty Bazemore, Grace Ann Shelly, Brandon Ellerbee, Alexander Ellerbee, Realyn Hartage, Michael Toledo, Avery Toledo, Logan, Natalie, and Lacy Harris, and Rose Murdaugh.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband Robert Stewart Sr., three brothers, Robert Edward McDaniel, Edward McDaniel, and William McDaniel.
There will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Westford. Memorial contributions can be made to the Vermont Heart Association, Vermont Chapter, 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
