Fairfield – Joyce R Corey a lifelong resident of this community passed away Sunday afternoon, November 14th, 2021, at her son, Jeff’s home, following a hard-fought battle with kidney and ovarian cancer. She never complained and would always say “I am not sick and I am not going to be sick.” This mantra served her well and got her far in her journey. Joyce never let on if she felt badly, always rising to the occasion for visitors, even in her final week. No one ever thought she was that sick. Her family was at her side when she began to succumb to her illness over the weekend. The familiar chatter of deer hunting and maple sugaring talk in the background, let her know, her boys will be fine.
Almost to her 84th birthday, Joyce was born at home in Sheldon, the daughter of the late Earl and Julia (Tatro) Reed.
On December 8th, 1956, in Sheldon, she married Lyndon E. Corey, who predeceased her on March 26th, 2019.
Joyce and Lyndon operated their dairy farm and sugaring operation for many years together, she was a fire chief’s wife of the Fairfield Fire Department for 50 years.
She is survived by her sons, Tim Corey and Martha Manning of Fairfield, Jeff and Linda Corey of Fairfax and Gary and Danielle Corey of Fairfield, as well as her grandchildren, Amanda Corey and Justin Lussier, Emily and Charles Bailey, Faith Corey, Griffin Corey, twin granddaughters, Kase and Hallie Corey, Morgan Manning, Sarah and Jeremy Wisniewski, Nicholas Manning, William Manning, Oliver Manning and great-grandchildren, Kadence Bailey, Korbyn Lussier, Evie Lussier, Brayden Manning and Viola Wisniewski .
Joyce is also survived by her brother, Roger Reed and his wife, Lou Ann; sister, Sally Blair, and sisters-in-law, Hazel Reed and Doris Reed and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lyndon, Joyce was predeceased by her brothers, David Reed and Gaylord “Pete” Reed.
It was Joyce’s wish that services be private and burial will be at a later date in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Champlain Valley Hematology Oncology, and the incredible staff at Bayada Hospice for their guidance and kind care in her last weeks.
She requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Jeff Corey, 86 Sam Webb Road, Fairfax, Vermont 05454.
Honored to be serving the Corey family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.