Enosburg - Joyce (Popple) Irish passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27th at the Villa Rehab, with her daughter Bonnie and granddaughter Jennifer by her side; along with daughters Sharon and Susie in spirit. Joyce was born October 10, 1929 to the late Howard Sr. and Madeline (Cook) Popple. On March 6, 1948 Joyce married James “Jim” Irish in Fairfax. He predeceased her February 28, 2008. For a complete obituary please visit awrfh.com.
Joyce (Popple) Irish
