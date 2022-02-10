The family of Joyce Luman Levesque, age 80, announces that she passed away peacefully, February 7, 2022, in Saint Albans. She was born in St. Albans, May 14, 1941 to Gordon and Marguerite (Bourgeois) Luman. Joyce married Raymond Joseph Levesque, February 10, 1969.
Joyce worked in her early years as a telephone operator for New England Telephone. After the birth of her son, she became the ambulance billing secretary and receptionist for the Driscoll & Moran Funeral Home. In 1984, she joined her husband in the opening of the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, serving as the receptionist until she retired in 2014.
Joyce was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Ladies of St. Anne, the Holy Angels Choir, the Red Hat Society, Business and Professional Women, the Edward Street Decorating Committee, and , serving as President of the Resident Committee at the Franklin County Rehab Center.
She enjoyed Bingo, trips to the casino, the annual bus trip to Atlantic City, going on Cruises, the annual Edward Street Valentines Day Cook Out, the Wednesday and Saturday night dinner and card games with friends, knitting, cross stitch, sewing, sitting on her porch, and mostly spending time with her family and friends.
Joyce will be forever remembered for her collection of everything Strawberries. She collected them for many years, and decorated her home and vehicle with all different kinds, from magnets, to cookie jars, to anything with a strawberry on it. She proudly lived up to her title of “Strawberry Queen”.
She is survived by two children, Jeffrey Levesque (Christine) of Saint Albans, VT and Cindy Hale (Chad) of Fairfield, VT; three granddaughters, Leah Hale, Lauren Levesque, and Keira Hale; and four siblings-in-law, Pauline Luman of Georgia, VT, Frances Fusco of Tulsa, OK, Steven Levesque (Sue) of Maryville, TN, Gerald Levesque of Richmond, VT, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce is also survived by her two very dear and life-long friends Claire (Carl) Reinmiller and Linda (Jim) O’Connor.
She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her brother Robert Luman, her brother-in-laws, Thomas Levesque and Joseph Fusco Sr., and her sister-in-law Teresa Levesque.
A Time of Reflection will be held at Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on at Holy Angels Church, Tuesday February 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow later this spring in Holy Cross Cemetery.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Franklin County Rehab Center Residents Activities Fund, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Arrangements are entrusted to her son Jeffrey Levesque and the staff of Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Joyce may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
