Alburgh– Joyce Ladd, age 83 lifelong resident of Alburgh, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in Swanton on January 10, 1938, to the late, Fay and Ila (Washburn) Bockus.
Joyce retired as Postmaster after a 36-year career with the United State Post Office in Alburgh VT, in 1994 she started as a volunteer driver for C. I. D. E. R, in 2018 she was recognized as one of the most active and reliable drivers, driving over 200,000 miles taking individuals to appointments, she will also be remembered as an all-American Farmer that never missed a day in the barn with her girls (cows).
She took great pride in her community, Joyce was an active member in the Alburgh Legion Auxiliary, she joined on March 13, 1989, was the president from 1994-1995, and was currently serving as the treasurer and secretary. She loved preparing meals at the legion, she was a loyal patriot who would make sure all Auxiliary and Veteran Flags were displayed at local cemeteries.
She is survived by her son Jed Sr (JP) and wife Tammi of Alburgh, Daughter Mary Ladd and Husband Donald of Fairfax, and Son Mathew Ladd and wife Debbie of Alburgh, grandchildren Jed Jr, Kasey, Meghan, Joyce (JoJo), William, Elizabeth, and Paul, and 10 great grandchildren. Brother In-Law Herbert Ladd and Sister In-law Janet Ladd. In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her husband Paul Ladd on April 6, 1988
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment will immediately follow at the Bush Cemetery in Alburgh, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to C.I. D. E. R, at 110 Community Ln, South Hero, VT 05486
