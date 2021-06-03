SWANTON – Joyce L. Nielsen, age 81, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
She was born in St. Johnsbury on July 21, 1939 to the late Harold & Christine (Downing) Kittredge. Joyce has fond memories of growing up on the family farm in St. Johnsbury and would often walk the farm and reminisce.
Joyce’s life revolved around her family, particularly her children and grandchildren. She relished the opportunity to provide in-home child care to her children, and many others in the community. She was a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, class of 1957 and an active member of the Alumni Association. Joyce married Robert Nielsen on October 30, 1971. They enjoyed taking trips to together – some were to Wells, Maine, and others were to Devyn’s Creemee Stand! Joyce also loved gardening, shopping, listening to music, and attending her children & grandchildren’s sporting events.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Nielsen of Swanton; four children, Danielle Pleu of Grants Pass, OR, Kelly Therrien and her husband Patrick of Fort Myers, FL, Jon Nielsen and his wife Sarah of Swanton, and Chad Nielsen and his wife Heather of Georgia; five grandchildren, Chloe Therrien, Cameron Nielsen, Connor Nielsen, Cooper Nielsen, and Ellana Nielsen; her brother, Gary Kittredge of St. Johnsbury; friend and the father of Danielle & Kelly, Bob Pleu; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Ash and her husband Rodney.
Friends and family are invited to attend Joyce’s Life Celebration on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT to include visitation from 10-11:00 AM and a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to Swanton Recreation, P.O. Box 332, Swanton, VT 05488 or March of Dimes, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.
Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
