Joyce King Jenkins ~  Allen Orvey Jenkins

Prayers of committal for Al and Joy will be held on Friday, July 7th, 2023 at 12 Noon at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery Lake Road. Military honors for Al will be held as well. Assisting the Jenkins family is the Heald Funeral Home.

