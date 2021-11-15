Joyce Fuller Tubbs of St. Albans, VT, passed away peacefully at her home at Homestead Senior Living, November 13, 2021 with her family by her side.
Joyce is survived by her four children, Susan Webster (Howard), Kevin Tubbs, Roger Tubbs, and Beverly Tubbs. She leaves five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, 5 bonus great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, along with one brother Roger Fuller (Judy), and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Walter Tubbs, a sister Jean Garrett and her brother Wayne Fuller.
Interment will be in the Tubbs family lot in Hope Cemetery, Georgia, VT at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Joyce may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.