ST. ALBANS – Joyce A. Jacobs, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in Fitzwilliam, NH on July 27, 1947 to the late George Dunton, Sr. & Phyllis Beam.
Joyce married the love of her life, Bernard “Bob” Jacobs, Sr. on August 14, 1965. They had three wonderful children which she was able to stay home with. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, sister, and Nana. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, crocheting, reading, playing cards, and watching the Hallmark channel. Her fur babies, Misty, Bear, Rico, Buddy, and Whiskey brought her so much love and joy. Joyce touched the lives of so many, and her loving soul will be missed but not forgotten.
She is survived by her children, Natalie Beauregard and her husband Roger of Swanton, Bernard Jacobs, Jr. and his wife Dianna of Oklahoma, and Lisa Gebo and her husband Paul of Enosburg; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Bard and her husband Oliver, Cheyanne Germain and her partner Skylar, Brennan and Brandon Jacobs, Jayden Jacobs and his wife Cierra, Vanessa and Tony Ovalle, Adam Jacobs, Tyler Beauregard and his wife Mikayla, Devin and Sam Gebo, and Ryan Ovitt and his wife Ashley; and many great-grandchildren. Joyce was predeceased by her parents; and her loving husband of 55 years, Bernard “Bob” Sr. who passed in 2020.
In respecting Joyce’s wishes, there will be no public services.
For those who wish, contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St Albans, VT 05478.
