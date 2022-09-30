ENOSBURG FALLS– Joyce A. Green, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Brownway Residence in Enosburg Falls.
Family and friends are invited to Joyce’s Life Celebration events on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 with visitation from Noon-2PM and service at 2PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. Interment will follow in the West Enosburg Cemetery in West Enosburg.
To view Joyce’s full obituary or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit our website at www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
