SWANTON – Joyce A. Gamache, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 surrounded by her loving family, and her beloved cat, Ellie on her lap, at her home in Swanton.
She was born in Swanton on November 13, 1941 to the late Milo & Lucina (Bourgeois) Quebec.
Joyce was born and raised in Swanton and attended St. Anne’s Academy. She dated “city boys” until she met a country boy who stole her entire heart. She married Ferdinand “Junior” Gamache in 1962 and discovered her love for country living and farm life. Joyce and Junior milked the cows twice a day, every day, side by side, for over 50 years. They had two wonderful children and made their home in the original farmhouse. Junior’s parents both passed at young ages, and Junior and Joyce helped raise all his siblings. Joyce was an only child and came into a huge farm family. She embraced Junior siblings as her own. Joyce had the biggest heart and was a genuinely wonderful woman who loved everyone. She loved to watch the birds in the bird feeder, read novels, feed her chickens, and she had a soft spot for cats, she might’ve been known as the “Crazy Cat Lady.” Junior often speaks of how beautiful Joyce was from the moment he laid his eyes on her, until the day she passed. She was affectionately known as “Bim” by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who loved her endlessly.
She is survived by her soul mate and lifelong partner of almost 60 years, Junior Gamache of Swanton; her children, Joey Gamache, and Jill Torrey and her significant other Jeff all of Swanton; grandchildren, Kyle Baker and his wife Desiree, and Kody Baker and his wife Olivia; great grandchildren, Kyiah, Sadie and Wren Baker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eddie Gamache and his wife Gail, Buvy Gamache and his wife Linda, Joan “Girly” Roy and her husband Paul, Debra Whitney, Janice Eaton and her husband Jimmy, Betty Ann Gamache, and Becky Gamache and her significant other Dan; lifelong friends, Donna Beaulieu and Donald Greenwood; special friends, Theresa Fitzgerald and Tanya Charland; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends. Besides her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Maurice “Joe” Gamache; and a sister-in-law, Jeannette “Nan” Fortune.
Family and friends are invited to Joyce’s Life Celebration events to include Visitation on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 6-8 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Burial will immediately follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Canada Street, Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health- Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Cir # 1, St Albans, VT 05478.
Joyce’s family would like to thank Andrea and Annette with Franklin County Home Health and Hospice for the exceptional care they offered her during her final days.
