RICHFORD – Josiane Marie Louise (Belli) Consejo, age 91, passed away peacefully into Heaven on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Northwestern Medical Center with her son, Michel, at her side. Her daughter, Patricia, would have been there if it wasn’t for travel restrictions from COVID-19.
She was born in Paris, France on January 13, 1929, the daughter of Livio Francesco Belli and Camille Blaes.
Josie had quite an adventurous and interesting life, from meeting her late husband, Juan, at a 14th of July celebration dancing in the streets of Paris, to moving to the U.S. with Juan when she was 50, to starting a new venture and life with her children and grandchildren co-owning an Inn in the Green Mountains, to moving to Maryland for a few years and finally settling in Richford for the past 25 years. In her daughter Patricia’s words, “She liked the sunny side of things.” And in her son Michel’s words, “She had an amazing sense of humor.” Both of those statements define her well. She could be feisty at times, but always had her heart in the right place, protecting her family like a mother hen.
In the words of her grandson, Julien, “She showed unconditional love to me…no matter what the circumstances were;” this also describes her well. Her accomplishments are too long to list. Toward the end of her life, she was happy to know she had done her work on Earth and was ready to go rejoin her Juan.
Josie is survived by her daughter, Patricia Heffernan and Edward; her son, Michel Consejo and Tammie; her grandchildren and their families, Monique Ianni and Michael, Vance Schug and Keri, Julien Consejo and Amy, and Kelley Heffernan. She was predeceased by her two brothers and two sisters from France.
We want to thank the management and staff of Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford for all the support, love and comfort they provided her and us for the past few years. Words cannot begin to express our gratitude toward them. Michel also wants to recognize the staff at NMC for all the accommodation and care they provided he and Josie in the last days of her life. Their courage and dedication is beyond admirable.
Due to these difficult times, the family will hold off on a celebration for Josie and Juan until we can join again.
