Joshua P. Chaplin

Joshua Paul Chaplin, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2022 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT as he was surrounded by loved ones by his side. Josh was born October 8, 1999 in Burlington, VT to Paul Chaplin and Jennifer Stoll.
Josh was a member of the Class of 2018 from BFA Fairfax. In school he played football and participated in the Tech Center. His hobbies and interests included hunting with his father, racing, and being a member of the Demo Junkies Demolition Derby Team. In his spare time, Josh loved hanging out with his friends, especially Mayla Mashteare and Jayden Tilton.
Josh loved spending time with his family, especially his niece Harper. He was a son, a brother, a best friend, an uncle, a friend and mentor. He touched and blessed the lives of everyone he met and could always bring out a smile in people and make them laugh.
Josh is survived by his Father Paul Chaplin; Grandmother Cheryl Stoll; Mother Jennifer Stoll; Brother Allen Chaplin; Sister Taylor Chaplin; Niece Harper Speer; his Grandparents Richard Stoll and his partner Sheila Kempton and Paul and Pat Chaplin; along with aunts, uncles and cousins.
Josh will be greatly missed and will live on forever in the hearts and minds of his family and friends.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and fond memories may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
