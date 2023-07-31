Saint Albans - Joshua Joseph-John Blouin tragically passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, as a result of an accident.
Josh was born in Burlington, on January 22, 1990, to John and Lynn (Gabaree) Blouin. Josh was educated in St. Albans and was a 2008 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans. Josh was a natural sales person and was in sales his entire short life. He was a Sales Representative for Baker’s Distributors for many years selling beer and wine and the past several years he was selling cars most recently employed with Preston Kia in Barre. To his friends he was known as “Triple J or Triple JB”. He will be remembered for his quick wit and infectious smile. Josh had zest for life and enjoyed every day. He was a hard working (even during health concerns) and played even harder. He loved to snowboard, go snowmobiling, riding his jet ski, riding in his jeep with loud music, doors and top off, going to “Deer Camp” and hanging out with the Old Bucks and spending time with his friends. Josh especially enjoyed the weekly Sunday dinners with his parents and sister- they shared lots of laughs, good food and quality time together as a family, a tradition carried on from Grandma Blouin.
Josh leaves behind his parents; John and Lynn, his sister; Chantel Blouin and her significant other; Ron Stearns, his grandfather Ron Blouin and his wife; Helen, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother; Patricia Blouin, as well as his maternal grandparents; James and Rose Gabaree.
Josh’s family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday August 3, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, Saint Albans, Vermont.
A Mass of Christian Burial with Father Christopher Michale will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. There will be a reception following his Mass at the Holy Angels Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Josh’s name may be made to The American Diabetes Association. Attn: Vermont Affiliate, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116 (https://diabetes.org)
Serving the family of Joshua Blouin is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
