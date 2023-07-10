Joshua David Yergeau

Joshua David Yergeau, 40, lost his struggle with addiction on Sunday July 2nd at the home of his mother. 

Joshua grew up in Swanton and lived in Burlington, Albany and Schenectady NY. 

Joshua was an avid gamer and talented guitarist.

He is survived by his mother Paula of Schenectady NY,  father David and stepmother Deborah, of Charlotte, sister Christine, of Milton, brother Nicholas of Sheldon, sister Livia, of Boston, MA, and several uncles,  aunts and cousins. 

Services will be conducted at a later date.

