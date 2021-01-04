SWANTON – It is with great sadness, the family of Josephine C. Rocheleau, age 86, announce that she passed away peacefully, December 31, 2020, in Swanton. She was born in Fairfield, July 17, 1934 to Joseph and Alma J. (Messier) Pilon. Josephine married Philippe Rocheleau, June 8, 1957.
She worked as a Dietician at St. Albans Hospital for 29 years, and then at Northwestern Medical Center for 19 years. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne for 29 years, and President for three years, American Legion Auxiliary Unit #1, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Unit 758, Women of the Moose College of Regents and held all offices, a member of the Northwestern Medical Center Auxiliary, and the Franklin County Senior Center.
She is survived by two sisters, Cecile Minkler (James) of Swanton, VT, and Diane Pilon of St. Albans, VT.
She is preceded in death by her husband Phillipe Rocheleau; her parents, Joseph and Alma J. Pilon; and eight siblings, Edward Pilon, Joseph P. Pilon, Yvonne Smith, Arthur Pilon Sr., Alma Juaire, Emile Pilon, Henry Pilon, and Arthur Pilon.
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Angels Church. Father Kevin Chalifoux will be the celebrant. Interment will be held in the spring in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Josephine may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.