Joseph Small

Joseph M. (Joe) Small, 54, of Milton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023.
He was born in Burlington, VT on May 31, 1968 to William F. (Bill) Small and Diane (Rice) Small. He was predeceased by his father, Bill, in 2011.
Joe grew up in Milton and spent his adult life living in Milton and Grand Isle. He was an avid sports fan. He especially loved racing, which he was introduced to by his father at a very young age, attending many races at Catamount Stadium as a child, along with his brother and sisters. He studied auto mechanics in high school and became an auto mechanic and towing service driver for George McRae, who became a lifelong friend. He also worked on several race crews, eventually becoming a crew chief.
Later, at age 35, he built his own race car from an old ford escort his mother had given him. In his first year racing it, he won Airborne International’s Street Stock Rookie of the year award, followed by being crowned Street Stock Champion at Thunder Road the next year.
In 1998, Joe left auto mechanics to begin a new career as a food service delivery driver for Burlington Food Service, Reinhart Foodservice and Performance Food. He was a dedicated employee who loved his job and enjoyed making friends at work and along his many delivery routes throughout the state.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his four daughters, Rylee Raymon (Andrew), Grady Small, Paige Small (Nick Lovejoy) and Maevis Small, who he adored and was so proud of. He is also survived by his mother, Diane, his brother Phil (Mary), his sister Therese (Tim), his sister Francisca (John), and his precious granddaughter, Harper, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is being planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Essex Alliance Church, 37 Old Stage Road, Essex Junction, VT 05452, Attn: In memory of Joe Small. For online tributes please visit www.minorfh.com
