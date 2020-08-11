ST. ALBANS – Jerry passed away peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt., on August 9, 2020 due to complications associated with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Jerry was born in St. Albans, Vt. on May 30, 1928, the son of the late Charles and Rena (Landry) Patenaude. He graduated from Holy Angel’s Commercial in 1945 and Bellows Free Academy, St Albans in 1947. He applied that knowledge in a number of positions including Pelkey’s Drug Store, the Central Vermont Railroad and Fonda Container Corporation.
Jerry loved to travel and along with his life-long friend, Charlie Bombardier and his wife, enjoyed many trips to Europe including Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Holland and England. He also had an avid interest in genealogy and spent countless hours researching his family and the families of friends.
Jerry never married and therefore, spent significant time with his extended family, including sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed getting away from the cold Vermont winters for a few months in California, Texas or Pennsylvania.
Jerry is survived by his sister Pauline Helias, nieces and nephews including: Susanne Boudreau and her husband Charles, Michael Patenaude and his wife Diana, Gina Helias wife of Richard Helias (predeceased), Roger Patenaude and his wife Jean, Gary White and his wife Diane, Linda DesLauriers and her husband Steve, Jean Clark and her husband Frank, as well as a number of great nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Patenaude Family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Due to the current COVID19 situation, there will not be a reception following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/vermont/donate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Jerry may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.