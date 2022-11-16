Joseph Arthur Cobb

Joseph “Joe” Arthur Cobb, 75, of St. Albans, VT, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, November 13th. Joe was born in Springfield, MA on February 16th, 1947 and was raised in Burlington, VT by his parents Marjorie and Herbon Cobb.
He grew up with his siblings, Ty Cobb, Steven Cobb, Kara Tanner, and Lynda Blair. As a teen, he loved spending his time playing baseball, hunting, and working on cars. After graduating from Burlington High School in 1965, he joined the Army. After his return from serving our country in Vietnam, he lived his life to the fullest and followed his childhood passions. He will be remembered as an avid hunter and jack of all trades. He started and owned several businesses that stemmed from his passions: Joe’s Pizza King, Kind of Magic Firewood, and C&T Construction. He will also be remembered for his many years as an Iron Worker at CSE. Most recently, in his retirement and in his 70’s, he built a second home in Florida from the ground-up; he never rested in his passion(s) of life.
In the Spring of 1986, he met the love of his life, Jo-Ann, and a few short months later they were married on the bank of the Huntington River by sunset in Jonesville, VT. On this date, September 5th, 1986, they officially blended their families. Joe having three daughters from his first marriage; Jo Anne, Gale, and Erin; Jo-Ann having one son from her first marriage, Ashley. As a family they loved all things related to the outdoors. Being a kind and dependable father and loving husband were of the utmost importance to Joe and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.
He is survived by his wife Jo-Ann Lemay Cobb; children, Jo Anne (Patrick) Greenslet, Gale (Travis) Bonnett, Erin (Kevin) Kelly, and Ashley (Vanessa) Messier; grandchildren Abby Greenslet, Alex (Kate) Bonnett, Kaela (Chad) Richardson, Cassandra and Noah Renaud, and Maeve Kelly; and great-grandchildren Kira and Jace Bonnett and Kileigh, Ryder, and Grayson Richardson.
He was preceded in passing by his mother, Marjorie Cobb, and his father Herbon Cobb and his in-laws Cheryl and Mac Rocheleau.
In-lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Franklin County Animal Rescue 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans VT 05478.
The celebration of life will be held at Heald Funeral Home 87 So. Main Street St. Albans VT, on Saturday, November 19th from 10am - 12pm, with a service immediately following. Per the family’s request, this celebration of life is casual attire. His family will be present to welcome loved ones.
