Fairfield - Jonathan James Dahlgren age 46, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home in Fairfield, Vermont.
Jon’s family will receive family and friends on Friday, June 2, 2023, from NOON to 1:00PM, followed by a 1:00PM funeral service at the Heald Funeral Home Chapel, 87 South Main Street, Saint Albans.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
