Jon Guilmette

BAKERSFIELD - Jon R. Guilmette, age 65, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 with his loving family by his side at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born in Brattleboro on July 2, 1957 to the late Delbert & Beatrice (LaBree) Guilmette.
Jon was the definition of a blue-collar man. He worked hard and could do just about anything he put his mind to. He was a trucker, roofer, logger, builder, and later in life, a successful businessman. He loved his work in excavation and trucking through his business Kings Hill Trucking & Excavating. Jon was a family man through and through and enjoyed the time he spent with his children, grandchildren, siblings and extended family. He served on the Richford Volunteer Fire Department when he was younger. When he wasn’t working, Jon enjoyed a good cup of coffee, hunting, maple sugaring, going to the casino, and watching his children play sports. He was especially fond of baseball and coached for several years.
He is survived by his children, Jacob Guilmette and his wife Jennifer of Enosburg Falls, Cody Churchill of Essex, Megan Churchill and her significant other Adam, and Abby Guilmette and her significant other Josh Gervais all of Enosburg Falls; his grandchildren, Carleigh & Cullen Clark, Kenzie & Braxtyn Gervais, Kolter Guilmette, and Cassidy Blaney; his siblings, Terry Waters and his wife Nickki, Paula Monette, Ramon Guilmette, Valrie Steinhour and her husband Fred, Jody Guilmette and his wife Mandy, and Gary Guilmette and his wife Christine; in-laws, Harmon & Janet Mayo; his significant other, Nicole Gregoire; sister-in-law, Patty Guilmette; nieces & nephews, Shane Waters, Sherry Doucotte, Trudy Robles, Charles Bridges, Charlton Bridges, James Guilmette and his wife Shannon, Jeremy Guilmette and his wife Ann, Tracey Hemond and her husband Michael, Travis Steinhour and his wife Amanda, Taylor Guilmette and his wife Chelsea, Lindsey Shea and her husband Ryan, Shawn Guilmette and his wife Kristi, and Chris Guilmette and his wife Hannah; and extended family, George & Kim Plante, Doug & Kim Ryea, and Pat & Eisha Woodward. In addition to his parents, Jon was predeceased by his wife and the love of his life, Kristi (Mayo) Guilmette; and a sister, Lorraine Tremblay.
Friends & family are invited to Jon’s life celebration to include visitation from 4-7:00 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bakersfield.
For those who wish, contributions in Jon’s memory may be made to Disabled Veterans of America, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
For those who wish, contributions in Jon's memory may be made to Disabled Veterans of America, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
