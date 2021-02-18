ISLE LA MOTTE — John Winfred Clayton, 68, of Isle La Motte, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 14th, 2021 with his wife and daughters by his side.
John was born in Saint Albans, Vermont to Stephen and Eleanor Clayton on July 18, 1952. He grew up and went to school in Walpole, MA. He married Nancy Aldridge on February 18, 1978 in Alburgh, Vermont. John worked as a building contractor for 30 years as the owner of AC Contracting. He was also co-owner of Tax Pros in Swanton, Vermont with his wife Nancy since 2009.
John was a skilled hunter, angler, and outdoorsman. He loved to be outside in the woods, on the ice fishing, camping, working in his garden or trimming his grape vines or fruit trees. John appreciated and loved Isle La Motte dearly. He often took evening rides around the island with family or friends to look for deer or reminisce about his Grandfather and Uncle’s farms. He also enjoyed boating on the lake and watching beautiful sunsets with a glass of wine on his porch.
What he loved most was his home full of his family, eating a delicious meal he prepared, swimming in the pool or sitting on the porch listening to music, talking, and laughing. In the recent years John was able to realize his dream of being a gentlemen’s farmer. His small Isle La Motte property produced beautiful hay which he harvested with his treasured tractor.
John is preceded in death by his Father, Stephen Clayton, his Mother, Eleanor Clayton and his Sister Marcia Barry.
John is survived by his Wife, Nancy Clayton, his Daughter, Jamie Spano and her children Stephen Barnaby and Matteo Spano and greatgrandchild Grayson; his daughter, Lora McAllister and her Husband, Heath, children Peyton, Lillian and Clayton John McAllister; his brothers Stephen Clayton, William Clayton and his wife Lisa, Barbara Smith and her husband Aubrey (AJ) and Doris Clayton and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and faithful companion Marley.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on a later date.
