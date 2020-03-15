Highgate - John Wayne Morits, a lifelong area resident passed away following a short illness on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center with his loving family at his side.
Born on May 27, 1974, in Burlington, he was the son of Elaine (Regimbal) Howard and the late John Mearle Morits. Jon Jon was 45 years old.
Jon Jon was a graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and then for ten years worked for Peerless Clothing and more recently was in manufacturing at Ben & Jerry’s. He was an avid outdoorsman, whether hunting, camping or especially fishing and enjoyed swimming and loved children.
Survivors include his mother Elaine Howard and her husband, John Pecor of Highgate; step-mother, Susan Morits of St. Albans and his brother, Scott Howard and his wife, Sally, of Highgate and sister, Windy Minor of Alburgh. He is also survived by his step-brothers and sisters, Michael Gaudette, Melinda Gaudette, Mike Pecor, Tammy Deusler and Sherry Boop, as well as many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jon Jon was pre-deceased by his father, John M. Morits on May 4, 2011 and sister, Lora (Howard) Whitney on January 7, 2016.
A celebration of Jon Jon’s life will be on Sunday, March 29, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the VFW Hall, 353 Lake Road in St. Albans.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of his family at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Vermont Turkey & Young Guns, 694 Gore Road, Highgate Center, Vermont 05459.
Assisting Jon Jon’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.