John Ward Welna

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight EDT tonight.
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Health Advisory for all of Vermont for unhealthy air quality due to
smoke particulates.
Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with
lung disease such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis; and people
who are active outdoors. These individuals may experience mild
health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged
outdoor activities.
An Air Quality Action Day means that particulate concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.
For additional information...please visit the Vermont Agency of
Natural Resources web site at...
https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/local-air-quality-forecasts.
