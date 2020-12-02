FRANKLIN — John, known as “Tutu” by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and family, loved spending time with them. He was also a foster parent to many at-risk teenagers. He loved looking at photographs of his family and could always be found with a telephone in his hand.
John passed away on Monday, November 30t, 2020. He was son of late John B. Jr. and Olivette (Gallant) (Dube) Asselin.
John was a lifelong truck driver, known by his trucker friends as “Late Freight”. Most recently working for McDermott’s Trucking and before that was an over-the-road truck driver where he wandered with a mission traveling every day in a different lane. He was also a member of the National Truck Drivers Association. In retirement, he loved going for rides, as being a truck driver was in his soul. His favorite trips were destinations that involved getting cremees with his family. One of the legacies he left was his grandson, Chad, who followed in his footsteps and became a truck driver.
John’s favorite holiday was Christmas, and it wasn’t uncommon for him to have lights up all around his house to celebrate the Christmas season. He loved get-togethers and gathering with family and friends to celebrate.
John loved to eat, and his favorite choices were Chinese food and pizza. He was known by his first name by many of the employees at Chinese food restaurants in St. Albans; and even while suffering with dementia, he could remember the number to Pam’s Place to order his favorite pizza.
John loved animals and often took in stray animals to care for them. His favorite story he would often tell was about the pet skunk and her babies that lived in his shed. One of John’s requests was that his longtime companion, a German Shepard named “King”, be buried with him.
Survivors include brother Charles Asselin, his son John W. Dube and his wife Lisa, his daughters Patricia A. Dube Lamoureux and her husband Jim, and Deborah A. Bishop and her husband, Brian. John leaves behind his grandchildren, Heather (Bishop) Parah, Ethan Bishop-Henchman, Cody Lothian, Chad Lothian, Miranda Dube, and Briana (Dube) Herman. As well as great grandchildren Corey (Bishop) Jaring, Coral Parah, and Miley Lothian.
Along with his parents, John is predeceased by his lifelong partner Elizabeth “Betty” Hough, as well as his brother George Asselin.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery with Pastor Jason McConnell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s honor to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, Saint Albans, Vermont 05478.
Assisting the Dube family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence and sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
