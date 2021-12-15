John R. Smith, a lifelong resident of Saint Albans passed away Monday, December 13th, 2021, at home with his wife, Julie at his side.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on Sunday, December 19th, 2021, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the American Legion Hall, 100 Parah Drive, St. Albans.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.