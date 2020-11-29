GEORGIA — John R. Madden, 76, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home in the company of his loving wife and four sons.
Born in Montreal, Quebec on June 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Robert and Margaret (Rice) Madden. John and his family moved from Cowansville, Quebec to Georgia where they have resided for the past 40 years.
John was a Master Plumber who for many years owned J.R. Madden & Company LTD. In more recent years, he was employed by Jack’s Heating & Air-conditioning in Milton, retiring in 2019. John was a member and a certified instructor for the Vermont Licensed Plumbers Association (VLPA) and was a member of St. Luke Episcopal Church in St. Albans. He was an avid Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed cross country rides with Joyce, family, and friends.
John leaves his loving wife, Joyce (Dougall) Madden of Georgia, his four sons, Derek Madden (wife Michelle and their son Jacob) of St. Albans, Tim Madden (Lori Perkins and Tim’s children Jessica and Jed) of Georgia, Travis Madden (wife Keome and their sons Braedan and Nicholas) of West Haven, Utah, Mark Madden (and his son Jonathan) of Georgia, his sister, Kathleen (Madden) Eland and husband Colin of Sutton, Quebec, his sister-in-law, Norma Sherrer of Brigham, Quebec, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to these uncertain times, services will be private at John’s request.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donatetoday) or to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478 (www.franklincountyanimalrescue.org).
The Madden Family is being assisted by the staff of the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. To send John’s family a personal message of condolence or to share a memory, kindly visit www.healdfuneralhome.com.
