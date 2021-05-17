John Perry went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 with his family by his side. He passed peacefully with his loved ones surrounding him, his granddaughter Olyvia who never left his side, holding his hand.
Greg was born in Kalispell, Montana. His parents, Edward and Dorothy Perry predeceased him. Greg leaves behind his wife Kathy Lucas Perry and his three children, Shaylene, Matthew Perry, Kyla and a very special Grand Daughter Olyvia. He also leaves two sisters Ellen Perry and Pam Erb and family.
Greg served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Upon his return he worked hard in the local community coaching baseball. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He spent many hours fishing on Lake Champlain living the dream and laughing with his family. Life was an adventure and he embraced it. And he took his family along for the ride.
Music was a large part of his life. He started singing in Albany New York. He sang and played his guitar at every opportunity that crossed his path. He was part of many musical groups including the Rivals and Rovers. He sang in Operettas and every choir and group. When our children were frightened by a power outage or storm, he would get out his guitar and sing with us.
“There’s a new world somewhere they call the promised land, and I’ll be there someday if you hold my hand. I need you there beside me no matter what I do for I know I’ll never find another you. “- The Seekers
No services or memorial will be held due to COVID. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
