NORTH HERO, VT - John P. Quintin, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his home in North Hero.
He was born in Derby Line, Vermont on January 12, 1948 to the late Paul & Madeleine (Rainville) Quintin.
John spent most of his life living in North Hero and he was a graduate of Holy Angels Catholic High School in St. Albans. He was a hard-working farmer for many years and in his retirement, he started a second career as a bulk mail truck driver on behalf of the United States Postal Service. John was a selfless man and he lived to take care of his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the North Hero Volunteer Fire Department, the Agriculture Stabilization Conservation Service Committee, and an award recipient from the Natural Resource Conservation District of Grand Isle County.
John is survived by the love of his life and wife of nearly 53 years, Estelle Quintin of North Hero; their children, Andre Quintin and his wife Karen of North Hero, Donald Quintin and his wife Melinda of London, UK, and Marie Quintin and her husband Scott Jackson of New Canaan, CT; six grandchildren, Seth, Connor, Michael, Noelle, Charlie, and Avery; his brother, Mark “Yves” Quintin; siblings-in-law, Judy Quintin, Jacques & Marcelle Lussier, Nicole Paine, Earle & Micheline Goodno, Michel Lussier, and Roger & Claire Rainville; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by an infant sister, Jeannine Quintin; his brother, Guy Quintin; and several siblings-in-law.
John’s family will be holding his burial and life celebration at a later date.
For those who wish, contributions in John’s memory may be made to the North Hero Fire Department, P.O. Box 132, North Hero, VT 05474.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.