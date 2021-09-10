Georgia/St. Albans – John Marty Matthews, a lifelong area resident passed away, Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, at Our House Outback Residential Care in Rutland.
Born in St. Albans on November 12th, 1945, he was the son of late Blease B. and Frances (Richards) Matthews. John was 75 years old.
John was raised and lived his whole life in Georgia and was a 1963 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, he then went on to work at IBM retiring in 1996. Following retirement his true passion was farming and for many years he helped out at Sweeney Farm in Georgia. He was a lifelong member of the Georgia Plain Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and anything that got him outside in his beloved state of VT.
Survivors include his former wife, Nancy Willson Matthews; their daughters, Jennifer Matthews Tsahalis and her husband, Peter, of Colts Neck, New Jersey and Jody Anne Matthews of Ludlow, Vermont, as well as two granddaughters, Lily Frances Tsahalis and Violet Garrison Tsahalis both of Colts Neck, New Jersey.
John is also survived by his two brothers, Blease M. Matthews of Georgia and Dennis R. Matthews of Florence, Massachusetts and many cousins both in Vermont and in South Carolina.
John loved with his whole heart and was passionate about supporting his close family and friends. After battling Traumatic Brain Injury for the past decade, he is finally at peace and free.
John’s family will be celebrating his life privately.
Honored to be serving the Matthews family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
