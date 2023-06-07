John Keith Hancock, of St. Albans, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly June 3, 2023, on the golf course that he loved.
John was born September 23, 1946, in Scranton Pennsylvania to Charles and Lorene. John enlisted in the Navy in 1964 and after his honorable service was discharged in 1970.
In 1970 John married Sharron Gaylets in Taylor Pennsylvania. The couple settled in Moosic and together welcomed their three boys.
John came to St. Albans with Fonda in 1985. A temporary move which turned permanent in a lengthy career in manufacturing. A career which took him from Pennsylvania to Indiana and then to Vermont. He retired from Barry Callebaut in 2012.
John enjoyed coaching his boys and other St. Albans youth through their little league years. His time spent on the mountain skiing with family and friends (or chaperoning Rotary bus ski trips,) still came up frequently in his stories. In 2005 John and Sharron purchased their camp on Fairfield Pond where John could often be seen cruising the pond by boat, teaching his grandchildren to fish on the dock, or enjoying happy hour with Sharron on the porch. Together John and Sharron enjoyed trips back to Pennsylvania, and more recently winters spent in Florida. John left us while enjoying his favorite pastime, golf. Spending time at Champlain Country Club, laughing on the deck, Sunday mornings with his usual crew, and playing in the member guest were some of his fondest memories.
John was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Lorene, as well as his siblings, Shirley, Marlyn, Karen, and Joyce.
John leaves his wife Sharron. His sons John Jr./Jody (Shawna,) Jason (Tara,) and Jesse (Jaimie.) Grandchildren; John III (Trey,) Gavin, Blake, Anna, Lucy, Jesse Jr. (JJ,) and Jillian. His brother Charles (Butch,) numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends who are like family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday June 15th, at 11:00 AM at the First Congregational Church, 27 Church Street with Pastor Jessica Moore officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (jdrf.org), P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 or the First Congregational Church of St. Albans Capital Campaign, (to aid in roof and steeple repair….), 27 Church Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Honored to be serving the family of John Hancock is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
