EAST BAKERSFIELD - February 10, 1934 - December 9, 2022
John (Jake) Martin passed away at Our Lady of the Meadows Memory Care Center after a long challenge with Alzheimer’s.
He was born in Burlington, VT to Francis and Helen (Sullivan) Martin, attended Cathedral grade school, and graduated from Burlington High School where he enjoyed and excelled in all sports.
He married his beloved wife Katherine Sue Gabbeitt in 1968, and they built a home in a beautiful setting in East Bakersfield, which was the base for their many life adventures. After a career with GE, he retired in 1993. Although Jake and Sue didn’t have children of their own, they were actively involved with many of their nieces, nephews, and neighbor’s children growing up.
Jake was an active outdoorsman throughout his life, enjoying hunting with his dogs, and kayaking, hiking, biking, x-country skiing with Sue. He was instrumental in the creation and early maintenance of the 300-mile Catamount X-country ski trail, and they were among the first to ski all 300 miles from Massachusetts to Canada. They were also longtime members of the Hazen’s Notch Association. He is lovingly remembered by his family for being the only one at an event to eat several plates of food, still have room to try a piece of every pie, and never gain weight!
Jake is survived by siblings Mary Usher of Middletown, DE, Charles V. Martin of Middlebury, VT, Patricia Laskowski of Milton, VT, Colleen Steen of Fairfax, VT, his god daughter Jill Messineo of Colchester, and many other loving nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, older brother Francis (Pepper) Martin, younger brother Robert (Bert) Martin and his wife Beverly, younger brother James Martin and sister-in law Monique.
There will be a mass in loving memory March 25th at 4:00 pm at St. John the Baptist Church in Enosburg Falls where Jake and Sue were longtime members, with a private internment to be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jake’s memory to the Hazen’s Notch Association or the Catamount Trail Association.
