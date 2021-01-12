NEWPORT – John J. Retallick, 88, of Newport, VT, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2021 in Newport. He was born June 12, 1932 in Washington, CT, to Thomas Retallick and Rose Ann (Mimmick) Retallick. On October 25, 1969 he married Yvette Marc-Aurele who predeceases him.
He served in the Army in the Korean War and Reserves. He graduated from University of Connecticut with a degree in accounting. He worked together with his wife in the operation of their dairy farm in Richford, VT, before retiring to Newport. He was active in the American Legion, VFW and a member of the Richford local school board for many years. He loved to follow sports, especially his alumni the UCONN Huskies. He loved to read his newspapers, smoke his pipe and speak to people as they walked by the house.
He is survived by his children: Gaston Retallick of Colorado Springs, CO, and Mary Jane Fournier of Manchester, NH. He is survived by his sister Doris Waldron and brother Sherman Retallick and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers Leonard Retallick, Francis Retallick, Louis Retallick; and by his sisters Shirley Pokrywka and Linda Anderson.
Contributions in his memory may be made to American Legion or VFW foundation.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online Condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Locally family owned and operated.
