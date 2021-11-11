John Hutchins

SHELDON – John W. Hutchins, age 79, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his home in Sheldon.
He was born in New York, on August 7, 1942, the son of the late Walter and Geraldine (Nielson) Hutchins.
John served in the Air Force from 1960-1964. On November 30, 1963, he married the love of his life, Bernice Hutchins, who predeceased him on July 14, 2010. John was a carpenter at Pizzagalli Construction for many years. After his retirement, John volunteered at the Sheldon Food Shelf, he found pleasure in helping others, he also enjoyed hunting, trapping, carpentry and in his earlier years he enjoyed square dancing.
He is survived by children and their families. John C Hutchins of Swanton, Peter A Hutchins and wife Lorie of West Berkshire, Susie Karen S (Hutchins) Reed and husband Russell of Sheldon, five wonderful grandchildren Brittany, Kristin, Melissa, Samantha and Heather. great grandchildren Emma and Maddison Deuso, Evan, and Austin Derosia. Siblings, Doris and Eddie Collins, Charles and Maria Hutchins, Kenny and Ava Hutchins, Edith Crinklaw, Bobby and Bonnie Hutchins, Doreen and Warren Brainard & Shirley Billow. In-laws Hazel Reed, Norman and Barbra Brenton, David and Jeannie Talcott, Linda Berry, and Ballard Austin; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, John was predeceased by his son Thomas Tommy Hutchins, brother William Hutchins, In-laws Joyce and Avery Austin, Sandra Austin, and Kenneth Berry.
Friends and family are invited to John’s life celebration to include a memorial service on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Sheldon United Methodist Church, 52 Church St., Sheldon, VT. Interment will follow in Sheldon Village Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Sheldon Food Shelf, 52 Church Street, Sheldon, VT 05483.
For those who wish, contributions in John's memory may be made to the Sheldon Food Shelf, 52 Church Street, Sheldon, VT 05483.
