HIGHGATE – John G. Vanslette, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Highgate Springs.
He was born in St. Albans on February 15, 1959 to the late Adolph & Hortence (Menard) Vanslette.
He is survived by his wife, Judy (Read) Vanslette; daughters, Morgan McCuin and her husband Bret of Highgate Springs, and Michelle Miller and her husband, James of Claremont, N.H.; granddaughter, Caitlin McCuin; siblings, Michael and David Vanslette, Patricia Johnson, Jane Vanslette, Christine Vanslette-Ash; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In keeping with John’s wishes, there will be no public services.
