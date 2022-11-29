John Francis Gilwee of Perrysburg, OH passed peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Hospice of NW Ohio. John was born July 2, 1938 in White River Junction, Vermont to Mr. and Mrs. William Edward Gilwee (Constance Elizabeth Ready). He grew up in St. Albans, Vermont and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1956. John graduated from Middlebury College in 1960 and Columbia University Graduate School of Business in 1962.
John had a 37-year career with Arthur Young which became Ernst & Young in 1989. He began in the New York City office in 1962 and moved to Richmond, Virginia in 1967 to become the Director of Taxes. In 1971, he moved to the Dallas office to lead their Tax Department and finally in 1979 to the Toledo Office where he was partner in charge of the Tax Department until he retired in 1998.
John served on the Finance Committee at St. Rose Catholic Church. He was a member of Belmont Country Club where he served as President and was also active on many committees. John was an avid golfer, skier and tennis player and also played a mean game of gin.
John was a loving husband, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, boss, and friend. He was a kind and generous man. His genuine interest in people had an impact on many and he will be missed but not forgotten.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Elizabeth Crawford Gilwee (Betsy). He is survived by his wife, Bette Brown Gilwee and stepchildren, Elizabeth Brown, Perrysburg, OH and Adam W. Brown, Toledo, OH; grandson Adam J. Brown, Grand Blanc, MI; brother William Gilwee (Lynda), Barre, VT; nephew Bryan Gilwee (Vicki), Williston, VT; John S. Gilwee (Jennifer), Shelburne, VT and Todd Gilwee (Wendy), Barre, VT. Also surviving are grandnephews and grandnieces - Matthew Gilwee, Boston, MA; Owen Gilwee, Edinburgh, Scotland; Cameron Gilwee, Boston, MA; Aidan Gilwee, Barre, VT; Meghan Gilwee, Shelburne, VT and Catherine Gilwee, Shelburne, VT.
A private burial will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Perrysburg. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be arranged in the spring of 2023. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH.
Memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front St., Perrysburg, OH 43551, Hospice of NW Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
