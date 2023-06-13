John E. Labrie, age 84, passed away early June 3, 2023 at home with his children by his side. John was born July 1, 1938 and grew up in Franklin, VT, son of Steve & Elaine Labrie. After graduating high school, John joined the Air Force and was stationed in Great Falls, MT. He married his high school sweetheart Ramona Magnant in October 1957 and they were married for 61+ years until Ramona “Monie” passed away in January 2019.
His career with the FAA led him to Vermont to work at the Burlington International Airport as a radar supervisor for 30+ years. He retired in 1993 due to Monie’s MS diagnosis to care for her at home.
John enjoyed snowmobiling and helped coordinate races on the ice at Malletts Bay access in Colchester. He enjoyed camping in Poland Springs, ME with his kids and grandkids. He & Monie traveled across the United States and into Alaska in their handicapped-equipped motorhome. They also flew multiple times to Hawaii before her health declined.
John had a big heart and was always there for you to listen to your problems but not judge. He was a special person who loved his children unconditionally. He will be forever loved and deeply missed.
John is survived by his six children, Mark Labrie & fiancé Pamela Ransom of Fairfax, Tammy & Randy Gratton of Milton, Dawn & Bob Barone of Milton, Sherri & Rob Pierce of CO, Michael Labrie of Fletcher, and Kurtis & Stephanie Labrie of Milton. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 cats (Nina & Jill). John is predeceased by his wife Ramona; his parents Steve & Elaine; his brother Walter; and several aunts, uncles & cousins.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
My arms grew tired of constantly reaching so I wrapped them around myself and allowed them to rest.
