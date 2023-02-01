ENOSBURG - John E. Fleury, age 66, passed away On the morning of January 29, in the comfort of his daughter’s home surrounded by his children, grandchildren and faithful dogs, John Fleury peacefully joined the love of his life in heaven.
You can pay your condolences on Monday February 6 with visitation from 3-5 with a Memorial Service starting at 5 at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT.
If you would like to make a donation in his name St Jude’s, Wounded Warriors and Hunt of a Lifetime were organizations that he strongly believed in supporting.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
