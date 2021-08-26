John D. Brown of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, following a brief illness. He was 71.
John was born in St. Albans, VT, on February 13, 1950 to father Alton D. Brown and mother Noella Leroux Brown. He graduated from Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans, VT, in 1968 and attended the University of New York. John’s successful career spanned fifty years in the food industry.
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Jason J. Brown of Simpsonville, SC and Jennifer A. Bishop of Inman, SC; brother James A. Brown of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Daphne A. Brown, Ansley E. Bishop and Levi S. Bishop.
