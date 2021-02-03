Our father, John Bilodeau, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 10:25 AM. He was 88 years old.
John was born December 22, 1932, the fourth of ten children to Germaine and Odillon Bilodeau of St. Albans, Vt.
As a young boy growing up in the depression years, John had fond memories of his parent’s business, Bills Ice Cream parlor on Lake Street. After the business was sold, his parents purchased the family farm on the Bronson Road where they raised their family.
John served in the Korean war as a master mechanic and was honorably discharged in 1955. In 1956 dad entered Johnson State college and pursued a degree in modern agriculture.
In 1958 John married Rose Langlais. He continued running the farm for several years and raised his large family with Rose. He and Rose instilled their family with a strong work ethic, and a love of sports. John was a Red Sox fan and coached and encourage his kids in any sports they tried. He also coached many local kids in Little League, Pony League and Babe Ruth Baseball. When his daughters were older, he coached a women’s summer league.
John and Rose were together for 61 years, until Rose passed in February of 2020.
John is predeceased by his parents, his brothers Marcel and Lawrence and sisters Rita and Denise.
He is survived by his children, Daniel, Diane Ladue, Rita (Roger) Beaulieu, Nancy (Jeff) Fielding, Claire (Joe) Payne, John, Jackie (Lorraine) Bilodeau and Kevin (Melanie) Lapierre, his 15 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
There will be no service at this time due to COVID.
A mass and family gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of John may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
