John Anderson Puro passed away on January 22, 2022 at the age of 82 from complications of COVID-19.
Big John was born in Jersey City, NJ into a proud Finnish family on April 26, 1939. His formative years were spent in Fitchburg, MA He spent summers at his grandparent’s farm in what he called “God’s Country” (Mount Holly, VT).
John was an excellent provider for his beautiful wife and five kids. He retired from the phone company in the mid 80s. He went on to start one of the biggest scrap metal recyclers in Vermont called Vermont Metal Exchange (VMX). From 1978 to 1983, the Puro family owned a corner store in Georgia, VT. Johnny was an entrepreneur and loved to save a buck. If he saw an opportunity to make money, he took it. He once bought hundreds of cans of succotash that were on close-out that his poor family had to eat with every dinner for what seemed like years. In 1980, a customer at their store used his meat scale to weigh some silver. As he walked out the door, he handed Johnny $50. This was a “light bulb” moment for John. For the next 40 years, John’s side hustle was dealing in rare coins, jewelry, bullion, gold and silver.
John joined the United States Air Force in 1957. He switched to the Army National Guard in 1963. An accomplished soldier, John graduated last in his Officer Candidate School class, but was first of the group to become an officer. A veteran of the Vietnam War, John spent most of his time stateside as the Commander of the Vermont National Guard Armory in Ludlow, VT. He also assisted in training the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)/1st Special Forces. He earned a marksman badge with his pistol and sharpshooter designation as a tank commander. He competed in numerous shooting competitions representing the Vermont National Guard. He received many medals during his tenure in the service, but his proudest accomplishment was his Vermont Governor’s Commendation for his heroic efforts during the Vermont floods of 1973.
John always provided a comfy home for his family. Everyone was welcome. But if you swam in his pool … you had to help stack wood. The Puro family spent many summers on Burr Pond in Sudbury at their camp. He built a basketball court (which he blew up … long story) that was flooded in the winter for skating. Johnny was never shy of having a good time. He loved to shoot pool, play cards and was an excellent golfer. John discovered “Saaaaaalsa.” He invented the words “beeflelorken”, “weefle” “hungala” and “nurgle.” He loved music, and partied with Tony Joe White and Bo Diddley. In the late 1970s, he talked his way into a press pass and spent two spring training seasons with the Boston Red Sox in Winter Haven, FL. John was fiercely protective of his family and possessions. In 1982, culprits tried to run over John with their car after burglarizing his corner store in Georgia, VT. John emptied his trusty Llama 1911 .45 caliber into the car as it sped away. While the bad guys escaped, blood and glass was found on the road. When asked by the State Police why he took the final shot when he was not in danger, he replied that he was trying to “kill the $%^**^!” That was not the answer the police were looking for and he was arrested.He was given a one day suspended sentence for discharging his weapon.
John is predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Marcia, daughter Susan, sister Elsie and grandson
Stephen. He is survived by four of his children: Liisa and her husband Brian from St. Albans, VT. Mary from Cochester, VT. Tim from Rutland, VT. Dan and his wife Heather from Lynn, MA. He adored his five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Johnny also had fond memories of spending time with his sister’s families, whether it was at “The Compound” (their home) or the Mount Holly Grange.
Let’s go to Valhalla with the sun on our faces.
There will be a celebration of life this summer..
