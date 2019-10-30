SWANTON — John A. Smith, 75, died October 25, 2019, at the home he shared with longtime partner, Patricia Rainville.
John was born February 15, 1944, in Baldwin, N.Y., to Arthur and Ann Smith.
A classic American muscle car enthusiast, award-winning cook, and environmental activist, John lived life to the fullest. He participated in many local car shows with the 1984 Corvette C3 he was painstakingly restoring. His cooking accomplishments include the International Chili Society naming him a “Charter Chilihead,” winning an Award of Merit at the 2013 Vermont Maple Festival, and being named “Vermont’s Best Maple Cook” in 2016 for his original maple walnut cheesecake recipe.
After serving in Vietnam as an Army Ranger, John attended Waterbury State Technical College, then worked as a computer programmer in the space program. His team translated signals from spacecraft into text. The lunar module team’s signatures are attached to the part of the module that remains on the moon—John’s unique autograph among them. He followed his contribution to science with careers in the automotive industry and at The Hartford.
John’s survivors include his partner, Patricia Rainville and her family, son, Keith of New Milford, CT, daughter, Kim Miller of Joshua, Texas, and three grandchildren, Keira, Hayden and Arya. John also leaves behind his beloved kitties, Little Man and Precious. He was predeceased by his parents.
Calling hours will be Friday, November 1, 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. The memorial service will be begin at 2:00 p.m. at Heald’s and be followed by burial with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairfax Street, St. Albans. Afterwards, all family and friends are invited to celebrate John’s life with us and have refreshments at the St. Albans Museum, 9 Church Street, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John’s name to the donor’s favorite charity.
