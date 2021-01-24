SWANTON — John A. Carson, age 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born in Plattsburg, NY on October 22, 1950 to the late Arthur & Edith (Gregware) Carson. John has spent his life as a Vermont Native, living in the Isle La Motte and Swanton areas. In earlier years, John enjoyed ice fishing for perch on Lake Champlain, and spending time with friends. He worked for over 30 years as a skilled carpenter with Labombard Construction and Farrington Construction companies, to name a few.
He is survived by his children, Krista Rowe and her husband Steve of Isle La Motte, Peter Carson and his wife Sarah of Alburgh, and Patrick Carson and his wife Carol of Titusville, FL.; grandchildren, Cody and Jesse Rowe, Kamen and Kennedy Carson, and Kyler and Kellan Carson; siblings, Mary Sherman and Paul Carson and his wife Diane; and his closest friends, Greg and Michelle Jarvis and their sons, Jesse and Andrew. John was predeceased by his parents.
Family and friends are invited to John’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 10-11:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Interment will be held in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, in the spring of 2021. For those who wish, contributions in John’s memory may be made to Meals On Wheels, 875 Roosevelt Hwy, Ste. 210, Colchester, VT 05446.
