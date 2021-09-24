Joeseph O. Gratton

The family of Joseph O. Gratton, age 60, announces that he passed away peacefully, September 22, 2021, in Saint Albans. He was born in Fitchburg, Mass. April 4, 1961 to Oliver and Gloria T. (Angelopoulos) Gratton. Joe began his career at Kerbs Hospital working with his father in Maintenance, then he went to Boucher Equipment as a mechanic. He continued at Handy Chevrolet as a sales manager, and retired in 2020, 36 years to the day of his original hire at Handy’s. Joe loved playing golf at the Champlain Country Club. In his younger days he enjoyed skiing. His happy place was his Cottage on the Pond. He loved having a good time with family and friends, and loved his career in auto sales.
He is survived by his partner Linda Lemery of Saint Albans, VT and her family; one son, Kyle Gratton of Saint Albans, VT; one grandson, Ezekiel Gratton; two sisters, Maryann Bovat (Clyde) of Williston, VT and Elaine LaRocque (Lawrence) of Swanton, VT; and his nephew, Travis Fraties (Hilary), niece Melissa Bissonnette (John), and nephew Ronald Bovat (Kylee), his aunt Skipper Gratton, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the Bayada Home Health Care, for their care and compassion.
A Time of Reflection will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. A Remembrance Gathering to celebrate Joe’s life will follow at the Elks Lodge #1544, 44 Grice Brook Road, St. Albans.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Joseph may be shared with his family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
