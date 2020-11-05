RICHFORD – Jodie Rice, age 43, died at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
She was born in Burlington on September 1, 1977, to Roger Beaudoin and Joann Rice.
Jodie attended Richford High School and graduated with high honors in 1994 and completed some community college courses. She was a stellar student and managed to complete her junior and senior years together. She was a young mother and excelled in school and at home. Jodie’s family was her everything. She could “turn a frown around” when she encountered someone having a bad day. Jodie was super detail oriented, organized, and was always on top of everything. “She spoiled the hell out of her kids!” She loved going for rides, with the radio loud, playing Facebook games against friends and family, watching Jerry Springer religiously, making crock pot meals for her family and just being funny! Jodie’s family will miss every aspect of her, and will always remember her when they eat a meatball sub, her absolute favorite!
She is survived by her children, Paul “PJ” Stanhope Jr., Zander Rice, and Sierra Rice all of Richford; significant other, Scott Carruth of Richford; mother, Joann Rice of Burlington; father, Roger Beaudoin of Troy; sister, Tina Rice and her significant other Jacob Clogston of Highgate; sister-in-law, Desiree Rice of Highgate; best friend, Lori Martin and her significant other Benjamin Johnson of Berkshire; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jodie was predeceased by her brother, Adam Rice; and Zander’s father, Edwin Perry.
Family and friends are invited to Jodie’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 to include visitation at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial service at 12:00 p.m. at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
For those who wish, contributions in Jodie’s memory may be made to BERMA Food Shelf, 53 Main Street, Richford, Vermont 05476.
Please visit the Goss Life Celebration Homes website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
