Joanne Deschamps

Fairfax, VT--Joanne Lillian Deschamps, 89, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021
Joanne was born on January 7, 1932 in Springfield, MA, the Daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy Clark.
She married Robert Deschamps Sr. on May 18, 1950 and they were happily married for more than 63 years before Robert’s death on November 1, 2013. They lived in Fairfax where Joanne raised her beloved family of eight children.
She is survived by her children: David (Cindy) Deschamps, of Wassilla, AK, Irene (Harlen) Bushey, of Enosburg Falls, Carol (Waldo) Ward, of Scarborough, ME, Pauline (Robert) Gross, of St Albans, Robert Deschamps Jr., of Wasilla, AK, Robin Wright of Keeseville, NY, Gary Deschamps, of St. Albans, Diane Deschamps, of East Berkshire; her 21 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She is survived by her brothers Kenneth Clark and wife Audrey of NY and Arthur Clark and wife Nora of NY; sisters Nancy Slauenwhite and husband Bill of TN, Peggy Penny and husband Frank of MA and Vicki Sweeney and husband Raymond of NY. She is predeceased by her parents, brother Ronald Clark and sister Leona Burger.
Services were held privately with her loving family, and burial was in St. Ann Cemetery beside her beloved husband.
To send a flower arrangement to the family of Joanne Lillian Deschamps, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.