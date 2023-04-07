Georgia - Joanne Benoit McGinn 79, passed away on Wednesday morning April 5th, 2023, at Franklin County Rehab, peacefully with family by her side.
Joanne was born in St. Albans, Vermont, on January 25th, 1944, the daughter of the late Omer L. and Lucille A. (Daley) Benoit. She was a lifelong member of Holy Angels Parish. Joanne was a graduate of BFA - St. Albans, class of 1962. She attended Champlain College in Burlington, VT. Throughout high school she enjoyed playing basketball for Doc. Comi’s BFA - Comets. She excelled in the sport and friendships.
Joanne married Edward Michael McGinn on January 2nd, 1965. Their marriage was blessed with 4 children, Michael E. McGinn 01/03/1966, Melissa E. McGinn 06/01/1968, Megan E. McGinn 12/22/1972, Matthew E. McGinn 02/15/1974.
Joanne’s focus and dedication was the care of her household and raising of their children, despite the demands it was a purpose she loved. She enjoyed interactions she had with people and friends including the early days of the family with the boat people on Butlers Island, Coote Field, St. Albans Garden Club, St. Albans Skating Association, Holy Angels Church Choir, Junior Chamber of Commerce Vermont, American Junior Miss Programs, and the family restaurants all brought her joy.
She is survived by her husband; Edward Michael McGinn, her daughter, Megan E. McGinn, her daughter-in-law Jennifer (Raleigh) McGinn, and her grandchildren which brought her such happiness; Michael P. Sullivan and Joseph E. Sullivan of Georgia Shore Rd, VT, Malone E. McGinn, Maren E. McGinn, Marah E. McGinn and Matthew E. McGinn of Bovat Road in Georgia, VT. Her siblings: Karen Benoit Gladden (Raymond) of St. Albans Town, VT, and Mary Pat Benoit Roche (Paul) of New Haven, VT. Sister in-law Linda Cohen Benoit of St. Albans Town, VT, along with many valued and loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Joanne was predeceased by; her parents, Omer & Lucille Benoit, her siblings, sister Susan Benoit O’Brien, brother Richard Benoit, brother-in-law, Thomas B. O’Brien, her children, son, Michael E. McGinn 03/23/1991, son-in-law Richard F. Sullivan Jr. 08/06/1996, daughter Melissa E. (McGinn) Sullivan 09/10/2003, and son, Matthew E. McGinn 01/19/2017.
A special thanks and love to sisters, Karen Gladden and Mary Pat Roche, and niece, Kate Gladden who supported and stayed close to Joanne in her final journey. Also, a sincere thank you from the family to the staff of Franklin County Rehab who took wonderful attentive care of Joanne. There will be no public calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 18th 2023, at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Parish, Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, Saint Albans with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joanne’s name may be made to the Franklin County Rehab Center Resident Council, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT, 05478.
Honored to be serving the family of Joanne (Benoit) McGinn is the Heald Funeral Home where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
