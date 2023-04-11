WEST ENOSBURG- Joann “Buffy” Robtoy, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in East Fairfield on August 14, 1936, to the late Henry and Beulah (Lumbra) Raine.
Joann grew up in East Fairfield, where she walked uphill both ways to the Brigham Academy, graduating in a class of five in 1954. During her high school years, she enjoyed playing basketball as a defender, playing the drums, and working for the phone company as a switchboard operator. She met the love of her life, Wayne “George” Robtoy in fourth grade when he tenderly tugged on her pigtails and they were married on August 14, 1954. She followed George to Connecticut for a year, and then the pair made their way back to East Fairfield and Enosburg Falls for a short period before settling in West Enosburg in 1962. In their younger years, Joann and George enjoyed playing cards, and could be found almost every Saturday night square dancing at the Sheldon Casino.
She was a nurturing mother and spent her children’s formative years caring for them as she mastered the arts of sewing, quilting, and, through many trials, learning how to cook and bake. Joann became a talented baker and was quickly known for her donuts and breads. She worked for Grand Union, The Village Tavern as a hostess, Montgomery Ward, and then found her calling working for Home Health in Enosburg as a receptionist until the early 2000s.
Joann enjoyed planting her vegetable garden and flower beds, making quilts for almost every family member, along with their favorite desserts on their birthdays, going to lawn sales to find treasures for her own barn sales, journaling each day, collecting recipes, listening to Willie Nelson, and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s special events. She was fiercely supportive of her family, even spending 6 weeks in Boston by her daughter Wanda’s side as she battled a terminal illness. Joann will be deeply missed and remembered for her kindness, generosity, and her unwavering ability to put others first.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Wayne “George” Robtoy of West Enosburg; children, Dixie Martin and her husband Steven of Waterbury, Maxine Robtoy of Enosburg, Shelly Charboneau and her husband Jerry of Fairfax, Philip Robtoy and his wife Lisa of West Enosburg, and Trudy Bryce and her husband Tom of Enosburg; grandchildren, Jason Robtoy and his wife Lara, Adam Robtoy and his wife Mary, Josh Martin and his wife Kelly, Levi Martin and his wife Katie, Jesse Bosley and his wife Krystal, Stephanie Joan Fischer, Ellen Stebbins and her husband Landon, Luc Fecteau, Shannon Fecteau, Eric Charboneau, Kelly Lemke and her husband Travis, Jennifer Millington and her husband Bob, Lucien Robtoy, Tyler Bryce and his wife Lindsay, Tristan Bryce, and Trevor Bryce; great grandchildren, Nat, Lilly, Lisey, Colleen, Kellen, Elliot, Cooper, Mia, Noah, Ella, Coraline, Olin, Asher, Waylon, Delaney, Jaiden, Cullen, Leland, Piper, Michael, Ivey, Jack, and Jenny; daughter-in-law, Mary Larivee; sons-in-law, Bob Bosley and his wife Bonnie, and Charlie Fecteau and his wife Charlene; siblings, Vernon Raine and his wife Helen, and Mona Lamarche and her husband Clement; siblings-in-law, Adelphis Robtoy Jr., Philip Robtoy and his wife Linda, Guddie King and her husband Randy, Marcella Robtoy, and Bev Robtoy who she considered her best friend; special friend, Deb Cook; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Joann was predeceased by two children, Wanda Fecteau and Anthony “Andy” Robtoy, as well as several siblings-in-law.
Family and friends are invited to Joann’s life celebration events on Monday, April 17, 2023 to include visitation from 10-11:30 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:30AM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
For those who wish, contributions in Joann’s memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Upstate NY/Vermont Chapter, 1 Marcus Blvd #104, Albany, NY 12205 and/or The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
