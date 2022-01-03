Joan Walsh Jordan, 86, of St. Albans, died December 23, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born to James T. Walsh and Lucille (Ryan) Walsh, along with her twin sister Jane, in 1934. Joan graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1954 and Westbrook Junior College in Portland, Maine in 1956.
Joan is survived by three children: Amy Jordan (Roger), James Jordan (Hilda) and Catherine Arakelian (Bill), by two granddaughters, Zoe Arakelian and Gabriela Jordan and three nieces and a nephew: Linda Seglem, James Michael Pilkenton, Jill Walsh and Ellen Taylor, and their children. She is also survived by a special cousin M. Emmet Walsh.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, her brother John Walsh and her twin sister Jane Pilkenton.
Joan raised her children on Cape Cod, but her heart was always in Vermont, especially at her family’s camp on Hog Island.
She spent many years as a stenographer for various towns and civic boards in Franklin County. In her spare time, she was a voracious reader, loved spending time with her family, cooking (boy, did she make a great steak), and rug hooking. A recent pastime was watching her granddaughter’s chickens, which, much to everyone’s surprise, she thoroughly enjoyed.
Joan had a smile that could light up a room. She was caring, funny, and sweet, and will be sorely missed. Had she written this obituary herself it would have been far more entertaining.
A service will be held this summer at the family’s Lake Champlain shoreline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.